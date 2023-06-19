Get the Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 540, Check deal details here

Flipkart has cut down the price of the 1st-generation Apple AirPods Pro on its e-commerce site. The Apple AirPods Pro is currently available with massive discounts and other deals, which makes it possible to buy the phone under Rs 1000 on Flipkart. If you are interested in the deal then check it out here.

Apple AirPods Pro 1st-gen got a price hike last year after the TWS earbuds received the support for MagSafe charging. The Apple AirPods Pro are the most advanced and popular earbuds in Apple’s portfolio. It is the ‘Pro’ version of the Apple AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro offers

The Apple AirPods Pro was launched with Magsafe charging case was priced at Rs 26,300. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available for purchase at just Rs 1,159 on Flipkart after a Rs 25,460 discount. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently priced at Rs 16,990 on Flipkart after a Rs 9010 discount.

Moreover, the e-commerce platforms lets users trade-in their old smartphone or other electronic products to get exchange discounts of up to Rs 16,450.

With the additional Rs 18,850 off, the device cost will be reduced further to below Rs 1000. If you get the maximum exchnage value for your old device then you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 540. However, note that the exchange value may vary depending on your device.

The small AirPods Pro have a unique design which can be easily identified. The Apple AirPods Pro feature a smaller stem and come with sweat and water resistant silicone tips. The AirPods Pro has an active noise-cancellation feature. The transparency mode allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.

Apple launched the latest generation of the Apple AirPods Pro last year with advanced processing and features. But the first 1st-gen Apple AirPods Pro is still in demand. So, this is very good deal.

Note that the offer might change when you see this at a later date so please go to Flipkart to check the exact discount details before making the purchase.