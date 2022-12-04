Get more than Rs 30,000 discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro on Flipkart, Check offer here

Flipkart is currently some attractive offers on the most premium device of Google- Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 Pro gets more than Rs 30,000 discount on Flipkart. Interested users have to combine the available offers on the e-commerce platform in order to get a massive discount.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro (12GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is currently priced at Rs 84,999 on the platform. Users get up to Rs 22,500 off if they are willing to trade their old smartphones with the Pixel 7 Pro. Users also get Rs 10,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank Card users can 5 percent cashback on the deal.

Key features of Pixel 7 Pro

12 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Quad HD+ Display (3120 x 1440 pixels)

50MP + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera Setup | 10.8MP Front Camera

4926 mAh Battery

Google Tensor G2 Processor

Android 13

The Pixel 7 Pro is available in three attractive colours including Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow.

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is also available at an amazing discount on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 7 gets more than Rs 25,000 discount on the platform. Users get up to Rs 22,500 off if they are willing to trade their old smartphones with the Pixel 7. Users also get Rs 5,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank Card users can 5 percent cashback on the deal.

Key features of Pixel 7

8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

16.0 cm (6.3 inch) Full HD+ Display (2400 x 1080) with 120Hz refresh rate

50MP + 12MP Rear Camera Setup | 10.8MP Front Camera

4270 mAh Battery capacity

Google Tensor G2 Processor

Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM)

Android 13

The Pixel 7 is available in three attractive colours including Lemongrass, Obsidian and Snow.