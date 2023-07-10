Get  Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 22,000 on Flipkart! Check the offer here

The Apple iPhone 13 is currently under heavy discount on e-commerce website Flipkart and interested users can get it under Rs 22,000 if they avail off proper offers on the platform. The discount offer includes bank offers as well as discounts.

The Apple iPhone 13 gets a heavy discount on Flipkart during the current period. The 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a special price of Rs 60,999. Users get additional offers on the platform. If they use the offers in a particular way, they will be able to get the device for less than Rs 22,000.

Flipkart deal

According to the deal, users get Rs 8901 off the base price of the device (i.e. Rs 69,900). Additionally, users get up to Rs 38,000 off on the deal if they exchange their old device. There are a bunch of bank offers too on the deal. HDFC Bank Credit Card users will get Rs 2000 off on the device.

This brings the final price of the smartphone to under Rs 22,000 (which is a great deal). EMI on the smartphone is also available and costs just Rs 2,542/month.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets Cinematic Mode, portrait mode for videos — which adds the bokeh effect. The connectivity feature of the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.

NB: The exchange benefit on the deal changes from one smartphone to another. We tried to exchange our old realme 6 pro and got an exchange value of Rs 8,600.