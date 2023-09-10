Get Apple iPhone 13 for less than Rs 20000 on Flipkart, Check the offer here

If you are a potential Apple iPhone 13 buyer, you can purchase the smartphone under heavy discount on e-commerce website Flipkart. Interested buyers can get it under Rs 20,000 if they use proper offers available on the platform. The discount offer includes bank offers as well as exchange benefits.

Apple iPhone 13 gets a heavy discount on Flipkart as we are writing this article. The 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is available at a special price of Rs 56,999. Users get additional offers on the platform.

Flipkart deal

According to the deal, users get Rs 12901 off the base price of the device (i.e. Rs 69,900). Additionally, users get up to Rs 36,100 off on the deal if they exchange their old device. There is an extra Rs 3000 off on exchange of select models. There is a bunch of bank offers too on the deal. HDFC Bank users will get Rs 2000 off on the device if they opt for Debit Card EMI transactions or Credit card transactions.

This brings the final price of the smartphone to under Rs 20,000 (which is a great deal). EMI on the smartphone is also available and costs just Rs 2,375/month.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets Cinematic Mode, portrait mode for videos — which adds the bokeh effect. The connectivity feature of the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.

NB: The exchange benefit on the deal changes from one smartphone to another. We tried to exchange an used Motorola G82 5G device and got an exchange value of Rs 9100.