Get an Apple MacBook Air M2 under Rs 90,000 only on Flipkart, Check the deal here

The Big Billion Days are just a few days away on the Flipkart platform. Buyers can get some attractive offers during this period. However, before the mega sale on the platform, the MacBook Air M2 gets attractive offers. If a user blends proper offers, the Apple MacBook Air M2 will be available under Rs 90,000.

What’s the offer?

The Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip has a base price of Rs 1,14,900. However, on Flipkart, the laptop gets 17 percent discount and the final of the laptop is Rs 94,990. Additionally, users also get various bank offers on the transaction. HDFC Bank Credit card users get flat Rs 5,000 discount on the deal. This means that the Apple MacBook Air M2 costs below Rs 90,000. An exchange offer that offers up to Rs 20,000 discount in also available on the platform.

Key Specifications

The Apple MacBook Air M2 offers a 13.6-inch liquid retina display that offers over 500 nits of brightness. The Apple M2 chip on the laptop offers efficient performance along with a battery backup of up to 18 hours. The M2 chip is 1.4x faster than the M1 model. The laptop is quite compact in size and weighs just 1.24 kg. It is 1.13cm thin and gets an all-aluminum unibody.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The Touch ID on the laptop offers a fast and easy way to unlock the device.

When it comes to the camera, the MacBook Air M2 gets a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, multiple speaker sound system with spatial audio, a three-mic array MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack.