18 Karat Gold Apple Watch that costs $17,000 now becomes obsolete

Cupertino giant Apple has now officially declared its first generation of Apple Watch as ‘obsolete’. The 1st generation of Apple Watch is also known as ‘Series Zero’. This means that it is the end of the road for ‘18 Karat Gold Apple Watch’ that cost $17,000 (approx. Rs 14 lakh). The smartwatch will not be available for repairs, reported MacRumors.

According to the report, the list of obsolete gadgets by Apple includes the first-generation gold Apple Watch. The 18 Karat Gold Apple Watch was originally released in 2014 and was discontinued in 2016. Apple had discontinued the software support for the watch in 2018. The last supported version of the Apple Watch 1st gen was WatchOS 5.

The other variants of the original Apple Watch that became obsolete include 38mm and 42mm aluminium and stainless steel version.

What does Obsolete mean?

Apple classifies its product as Obsolete as the distribution of the product is stopped for more than 7 years. The company has also discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products.

This means that you can not take your obsolete items to the Apple service centres. However, the obsolete products can be repaired at third-party outlets as well as service centres.