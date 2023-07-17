Gaming-centric smartphone Infinix GT 10 Pro to be introduced in India in August

Infinix GT 10 Pro which will be a gaming-centric smartphone will be launched in India in August 2023. The device is expected to be launched in early August, reported GSMArena as it received a tip from its trustworthy tip. The smartphone is meant to be affordable and will offer the capability of high-performance gaming.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will offer a semi-transparent design that will give an impression similar to the Nothing phones’ back panel. However, the design of the GT 10 Pro is different in its own sense. Speaking about the back of the device, the triple rear camera module is present in a rectangular module. The LED flash is ring-shaped and is housed along with other three cameras. The main camera of the device will be 108MP and it is confirmed from the diagonal stripe inside the camera island. The device is powered by a Dimensity chipset but there is no confirmation about its type. Popular games like PUBG, MLBB, and Free Fire will offer impressive frame rates along with stunning visuals.

In terms of operating System, we will get XOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. This OS will be close to stock Android and will get two years of security updates. The colour options offered in the Smartphone will be dark grey and white. A significant observation in the exclusive images reveals that the device will be offered with a headphone jack (which is placed at the bottom).

The box that is offered on the smartphone serves as an eco-friendly music amplifier. This makes it usable rather than being a daily-life junk.

Since we are just a few days away from the launch of the device, we hope that the company (Infinix) will reveal important details of the device in the upcoming days.