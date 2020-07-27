Samsung galaxy watch 3
Photo credit: The Pioneer

Galaxy Watch 3 to feature fall detection, new gesture controls

By KalingaTV Bureau

Seoul: Samsung is planning to unveil Galaxy Watch 3 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 and a new report has claimed that the upcoming device will have new hand-control commands and support fall detection.

With hand gestures, wearers will be able to answer phone calls by clenching and unclenching their fists, and ignore phone calls by shaking their hand, reports XDA Developers.

With fall detection, the smartwatch would text the wearer’s location and a five-second sound recording to emergency contacts if there is no response for 60 seconds after a fall.

Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions.

The company has also planned to launch stainless steel and titanium models for the smartwatch.

Upcoming models may feature a newer processor, larger screens with Gorilla Glass DX protection, heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking and ECG, among others.

Other features include Tizen OS 5.5, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

(With inputs from IANS)

