Flipkart offering Apple AirPods Pro with massive discount of Rs 24,300: Here’s how you can get it at Rs 690

Apple is expected to launch it’s latest generation iPhone 15 Series in an event in September this year. The tech giant will also likely introduce other new products in the event as well. One of the upcoming products will likely be Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C port and enhanced health features.

Apple AirPods Pro discount on Flipkart

Ahead of the rumored September event, Flipkart is offering the Apple AirPods Pro with a massive discount. Customers can grab the Apple AirPods Pro with a massive discount of Rs 24,300, which brings the cost to Rs 690 on Flipkart.

Flipkart has currently listed the AirPods Pro 2nd gen at Rs 24,990 with a Rs 1,610 discount. The 2nd generation AirPods Pro were launched at a price of Rs 26,900.

Moreover, Flipkart also offers Exchnage deals, with which you can trade-in your old electronic device including smartphones to get an additional Rs 24,300 off. With all offers and discounts, Flipkart is offering Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 690.

Apple AirPods Pro comes with a unique design, advanced processing and features. It is the ‘Pro’ version of the Apple AirPods, the most popular TWS earbuds in the world.

The Apple AirPods Pro feature a smaller stem and come with silicone tips that are sweat and water resistant. The earbuds get active noise cancellation and transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.