Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Get Apple iPhone 14 Under Rs 60,000 The Big Billion Days Sale has gone live on Flipkart and electronic gadgets including smartphones are offered at discounted rates. The Apple iPhone series also receives good discount during this period.

The Big Billion Days Sale has gone live on Flipkart and electronic gadgets including smartphones are offered at discounted rates. The Apple iPhone series also receives good discount during this period. However, it is quite surprising to find out that the Apple iPhone 14 that launched in this month (September 2022) is also getting heavy discounts. Users can get the iPhone 14 at less than Rs 60,000, if they use certain offers.

Discount Details

The Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) is priced at Rs 79,900. However, during the sale the iPhone 14 gets some amazing bank offers along with exchange benefits. If a user, combines both the exchange offer along with bank discount, the final price for the iPhone 14 will be less than Rs 60,000.

If a user plans to exchange his old device, an exchange discount of up to Rs 19900 can be availed. Users get extra Rs 3000 off on exchange of selected smartphone models.

Bank offers

Various Bank offers are available for customers who use specific credit cards. Users can get 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI Transactions up to Rs 1500. Similarly, 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (incl. EMI Txns) up to Rs 1500 is available during the sale. There are also other bank discount offers and users can check them on Flipkart website or app.

Important Features of iPhone 14