Apple iPhone 11 gets a massive price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

One of the biggest online sale of the year, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will go live from September 23. There are various deals on smartphones that can are available during the online sale. If you are Apple iPhone lover, you can check out on some great deals that are available on various iPhone models. Some of the important models that will undergo heavy discounts are iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini as well as well as iPhone 13 models.

The Apple iPhone 11 which is currently priced at Rs 43,900 will get a massive price drop and will be available under Rs 30,000. Additionally, the iPhone 11 will get exchange benefits on the Flipkart platform. This means that the buyers will get Apple iPhone 11 at an unbelievably low price during the sale.

Specifications

The Apple iPhone 11 is vailable in six attractive colours including black, green, purple, red, white and yellow.

The main highlights of the smartphone include 6.1 inch liquid retina HD display, 12MP dual rear camer setup for great photos and videos. The device has a 12MP front camera for amazing selfies. It is powered by A13 Bionic chip processor.

The other connectivity features of the smartphone include 4G VOLTE/ 4G/ 3G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, dual SIM, face ID support and much more.

The dimensions of the smartphone are 75.7 mm x 150.9 mm x 8.3 mm (width x height x depth) and the weight is 194g.

If you are planning for a tablet, you can opt for an Apple iPad (9th generation). The current price of the iPad (9th generation) is Rs 27,890.

Apple iPad (9th generation) specifications

The display size of the device is 10.2 inch (25.91cm) while the resolution is 2160 x 1620 pixels. While the primary camera is 8MP the secondary camera is 12 MP. The internal storage of the device is 64GB/ 256GB while the processor is A13 bionic chip..

The device gets A13 Bionic chip that handles everyday tasks at ease. The device is available in W-Fi only variant or Wi-Fi+5G variant.

We hope that the iPad 9th generation will be cheaper as compared to its current price during the Big Billion Sale.