Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022: Huge discount on MacBook Air M1

One of the biggest online sale of the year, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will go live from September 23. There are various deals on gadgets and electronics that are available during the online sale. If you are Apple lover, you can check out on some great deals that are available on various Aple products such as iPhones and MacBooks. One of the amazing deals that would be available during this sale is MacBook Air M1 at an amazingly low price.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 was launched in 2020 at a price of Rs 92,900. It will get a massive price drop. Apple’s MacBook Air M1 (16GB RAM) will effectively be available for under Rs 70,000 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

As per a Flipkart listing the MacBook Air M1 will retail for as low as RS 6X,490, but the exact pricing remains unclear at this point. The listing also bears a star next to the price, inferring that the exact price cut may not be around the Rs 70,000 mark. This will likely be inclusive of deals such as exchange offers and bank offers.

The Apple MacBook M1 chip laptop offers an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. The RAM on the laptop is 8GB while the storage is a 256GB SSD storage unit. The MacBook M1 has a 13.3-inch LED display with resolution of 1560×1600 pixels. The pixel density is 227PPI. A 30W USB-C power adaptor is included in the box.

The keyboard of the MacBook M1 is backlit along with a Touch ID for safety purposes and a Force touch track pad. For connectivity options the MacBook M1 gets up to 4 USB ports.

If you planning for a MacBook M1, then this would undoubtedly be the best time to get your hands on it.