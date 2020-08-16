Elon Musk says Tesla app’s two-factor authentication ’embarrassingly’ late

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say that the company was embarrassingly late in rolling out a security layer known as two-factor authentication (2FA) for its mobile app.

Replying to a Twitter user, Musk said: “Sorry, this is embarrassingly late. Two-factor authentication via SMS or authenticator app is going through final validation right now.”

According to TechCrunch, Tesla CEO said recently that the additional security layer was “coming soon.”

He first mentioned that the company would add two-factor authentication back in May 2019. Tesla owners have stepped up their calls for two-factor authentication as the rest of the tech community has adopted the security feature.

Two-factor authentication – also known as two-step verification – is a way to verify that the real account holder or car owner is logging in and not a hacker.

“Some websites do this by sending you a code by text message. But hackers can intercept these. A more secure way of doing it is by sending a code through a phone app, often called an authenticator, which security experts prefer,” the report said.

The Tesla app is a critical tool for owners, giving them control over numerous functions on their vehicles.

When Bluetooth is enabled, the app allows drivers to use their phone as a key to Tesla’s newer vehicle models.

The app also lets the user remotely lock and unlock the doors, trunk and frunk, turn on the HVAC system, monitor and control charging, locate the vehicle and schedule service.