Elon Musk announces higher priced subscription for ad-free Twitter

Twitter Boss Elon Musk has announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads.

Image Credit: IANS

San Francisco:  Twitter Boss Elon Musk has announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk tweeted.

“Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads,” he added.

Moreover, a Twitter user known as “The Rabbit Hole” commented on Musk’s tweet, asking, “Can individual users opt to monetise accounts through ads? Currently, advertisers reach out individually to users; creating a solution integrated with the platform will let Twitter take a cut and give creators a pathway to monetising our content”.

To which Musk replied: “Maybe there’s a way to do this by placing an ad below tweet details”.

Meanwhile, fighting hard to stay afloat, Twitter offered a new incentive to skeptical advertisers where the micro-blogging platform will match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the platform, acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion, is “dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000.”

“The full $500,000 in advertising must run by February 28, the report mentioned, citing internal emails.

