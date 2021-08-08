Downloading Covid Vaccination certificate was never this easy; Check how to download it on WhatsApp

Covid-19 Vaccination certificate has become a necessity for travelling, shopping and numerous various purposes. Making the accessibility to the vaccination certificate more accessible to users, the Union Health Ministry has made it available through WhatsApp.

The Health Ministry has said that the users can download their vaccination certificate by sending a message through their WhatsApp number. The users will be able to receive the vaccination certificate within few minutes of sending the message, the Ministry added.

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology!” said the tweet by Office of Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare.

Users can follow the steps and download the vaccination certificate:

Step 1: Save 9013151515 mobile number on your smartphone contacts

Step 2: Type ‘covid certificate’ and send it to the number on WhatsApp

Step 3: You will receive an OTP on your device

Step 4: Enter the OTP in the WhatsApp chat

Step 5: Download your certificate in few seconds