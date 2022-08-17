Dell introduces new XPS 13 laptop in India

Dell XPS 13 laptop
Bengaluru: US technology company Dell on Tuesday launched a new XPS 13 laptop in the Indian market that is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel EVO processors.

With a starting price of Rs 99,990, the newly-launched laptop is available on the company’s official website and select Dell stores.

“At Dell Technologies, our mission is to provide consumers with PCs that are an extension of their personalities and help them get things done seamlessly. This approach is exemplified by our new XPS 13,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, MD and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India.

Weighing 1.17 kg and 0.55-inch thin, the new XPS 13 laptop comes with a four-sided ‘InfinityEdge’ display and a Full HD+ screen.

The company said that the new laptop offers ‘Eyesafe’ technology which intelligently manages light energy at the source, reducing harmful blue light without compromising the visual experience.

With ‘Express Charge 3’ technology, users can get their device charged up to 80 per cent in less than an hour, the company claimed.

The motherboard of the new laptop is to be 1.8x smaller than the one found in the previous XPS 13 (2021).

