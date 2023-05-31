ChatGPT used to cheat in state civil services exam; Accused pocketed Rs 1.1 crore

In a first in India, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has found that aspiring civil servants have used AI tool ChatGPT in the exam while investigating a cheating scam. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) assigned to probe the question paper leak case found that one of the seven accused in the case have used AI in cheating.

According to a report by Times of India, one of the seven accused, Poola Ramesh, utilized the power of ChatGPT to answer the leaked question papers for the assistant executive engineer (AEE) and divisional accounts officer (DAO) exams. Ramesh who is a divisional engineer with the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited used Bluetooth earbuds to discreetly transmit the answers to fellow aspirants during the examination.

Ramesh reportedly devised a plan to provide answers to seven candidates during two separate exams held on January 22 and February 26. Each of the seven individuals had apparently agreed to pay a huge sum of Rs 40 lakh to secure their success. The accused allegedly was aiming to earn Rs 10 crore by helping 35 aspirants cheat in their respective examinations.

The cheating scam also involves a principal at the exam center who was responsible for capturing photos of the question papers and sending them immediately to Ramesh. Following which Ramesh used ChatGPT to obtain the correct answers, and via the discreet Bluetooth micro earpieces, he transmitted the information to the candidates who paid him.

However, Ramesh’s didn’t need ChatGPT for the assistant engineer (civil) exam on March 5 as he had received the leaked question paper in advance from Poola Ravi Kishore, who is a junior assistant in the electricity department and a relative.

The police revealed that Ramesh had sold the leaked question papers to more than 30 candidates, each paying an exorbitant sum ranging between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Before the police got to know about this matter, Ramesh had already earned an amount of approximately Rs 1.1 crore from the candidates.