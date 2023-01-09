Budget-friendly smartphone-Realme 10 launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999

Realme has launched its latest smartphone in the form of realme 10 in India. The realme 10 4G is the most budget friendly device offered in the realme 10 series. This is the third smartphone that is launched in the realme 10 series after realme 10 pro as well as realme 10 pro plus. The major difference present between the realme 10 and the other devices in the series is the presence of 5G. The realme 10 is a 4G device and comes with a MediaTeak G99 chipset.

Specifications and Price

The Realme 10 4G gets a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch. The smartphone gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is powered by a MediaTek’s G99 chipset. In terms of RAM the smartphone gets up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C port, dual SIM card, single speaker and much more.

Rear camera unit of the smartphone includes 50MP camera sensor, 2 MP black and white camera. The selfie camera of the smartphone includes 16MP camera and it is placed in the punch hole cut-out at the top left. The device gets a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. The battery can be charged up to 50 percent from 0 in a matter of just 28 minutes.

Price and colour

The Realme 10 4G smartphone is available in 4GB +64 GB variant as well as 8GB +128 GB variant. While the 4GB RAM is available at Rs 13,999, the 8GB RAM is available at Rs 16,999. Various bank offers are also available on the smartphone. The sale of the smartphone will start from January 15 (midnight) on Flipkart and official realme website.

When it comes to colour of the smartphone, the smartphone is offered in two colours- Clash White and Rush Black.