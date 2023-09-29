Blaupunkt 43-inch QLED, 55-inch Google TV launched in India, Check specs

In recent news, Blaupunkt launched two new smart TVs in India; a 43-inch QLED TV, and a 55-inch Google TV. The all new Blaupunkt TV sets come with bezel-less display, Dolby vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+.

Speaking about the pricings of both the television sets, the 43-inch Blaupunkt QLED TV is priced at Rs 28,999. On the other hand, the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 34,999. People holding ICICI, Kotak, and Axis bank card holders will be getting an instant discount of 10 percent. The Blaunpunkt TVs are available to purchase from Flipkart.

Let’s dive into the details of both the models. Scroll below:

Blaunpunkt 43-inch QLED TV

The Blaunpunkt 43-inch QLED TV comes with a 43-inch QLED 4K display with HDR10+ and is supported by Dolby Vision. Further, the smart TV is also equipped with a 50W speaker. This is paired with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround sound.

Because the Blaunpunkt 43-inch QLED TV is one of the models of Google TV, it comes along with access to several apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and even YouTube. There is also a Kids mode which allows access to different apps and games.

The connectivity options in Blaunpunkt 43-inch QLED TV include a Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wifi, Chromecast and Airplay built-in. The model also comes with a Google Assistant powered remote.

Blaunpunkt 55-inch Google TV

The all new Blaunpunkt 55-inch Google TV features a 4K UHD LED bezel-less display with HDR10+. Along with it you also get an alloy stand. The Blaunpunkt 55-inch Google TV has a 60W Stereo Box speaker system, again with DTS TruSurround sound along with Dolby Digital Plus.

The model packs 2 GB RAM and has 16 GB of storage space. The Blaunpunkt 55-inch Google TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9062 processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU.

The connectivity options for Blaunpunkt 55-inch Google TV include Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wifi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and DVB-C/DVB-T/T2 compatibility. Buyers of this model will also get Chromecast and Airplay built-in with this TV. It also comes with a remote which is powered with Google Assistant.