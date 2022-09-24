Best Camera smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can buy this festive season

The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days have brought great offers and discounts on a wide range of products including budget smartphones from brands like Realme, Redmi, and Infinix. If you are looking for a budget smartphone that has good cameras under Rs 10,000. Then check out the list we have made below:

You can consider buying devices like the Redmi 10A, Realme C33, Infinix Note 12, Moto E40, and more. Flipkart and Amazon are offering some noteworthy deals on these smartphones lets check them out.

Redmi 10A for Rs 8,499 on Amazon

The Redmi 10A has a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It captures great pictures with clear details. The Redmi 10A flaunts a smudge-free textured rear design that also offers a comfortable grip. The device is powered by an Helio G25 Octa-core processor and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. It runs on MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.53-inches IPS display. The Redmi 10A comes in two storage variants, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4+64GB that are currently priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499. respectively. It is available in three colours – Sea Blue, Slate Grey and Charcoal Black at their official website mi.com and on Amazon.

Lava Blaze for Rs 8,699

The Lava Blaze that has a 13MP triple AI primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera, showcases a well-designed user experience with 8 varied shooting modes that include night mode, beauty, portrait, and macro modes. The Lava Blaze sports a premium glass back and cutting-edge design that is bound to make a statement. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inches HD+ IPS display. The Lava Blaze is available in 3+3 GB RAM (Virtual RAM) and 64GB ROM for Rs 8,699. Customers can buy it in four colours – Glass Black, Glass Green, Glass Red, and Glass Blue at their official website Lava mobiles.com and Flipkart.

Realme C33 for Rs 8,999

The Realme C33 is also a good choice for a camera-centric smartphone on a budget. The price of the device starts from Rs 8,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Realme C33 flaunts a 50MP AI camera and a 5MP front camera. The Relame C33 delivers sharp and punchy image even in low light conditions. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone has a 6.5’’ display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The C33 has a slim and light design.

The realme C33 is available in three exciting colours – Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea. It comes in two storage variants, (3+32 GB and 4+64 GB) that are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. It is available for purchase on their official website realme.com and Flipkart.

Infinix Note 12 for Rs 9,999

Infinix Note 12 is equipped with a 6.70-inches touchscreen display that has a 080×2400 pixels (FHD+). The device packs a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a QVGA camera. The camera features include autofocus. It also has a a 16-megapixel sensor single front camera setup for selfies. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor and runs on Android 11. It packs a 5000mAh battery and supports proprietary fast charging. It is available in two colours Force Black and Jewel with 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128 GB on Flipkart.

Moto E40 for Rs 9,499

The Moto E40 comes with triple camera setup including a 48MP primary shooter and an 8MP selfie camera. The Moto E40 captures sharp, bright, detailed, and professional-looking images in any light condition. The smartphone showcases a carbon fibre design on the back for a sleek look and good grip. Under the hood, it has a custom Unisoc T700 octa-core processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.6-inches Max Vision HD+ display and a 90 Hz refresh rate, The E40 provides faster performance and long battery life for a great user experience. The Moto E40 comes in two colours – Carbon Grey and Pink Clay and are available in a 4+64GB variant for Rs. 9,499. It is available on the official website Motorola.in and Flipkart.