Asus VivoBook Go, ZenBook Laptops latest range launched in India

Technology
Asus VivoBook Go launch
Image Credit: Asus

Asus has launched updated series of its laptops in India. The company now offers refresh VivoBook and ZenBook laptops and the prices now start at Rs 42,990. The laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen series processors. The laptops offer OLED panels across its laptops and offer a value of money for the average buyers.

The latest series offered by Asus include VivoBook and Zenbook series laptops.

Features

The VivoBook series include VivoBook Go 14/15, VivoBook Go OLED, VivoBook 16, VivoBook 15X OLED, VivoBook S 14 Flip laptops. The Zenbook series include ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 14 OLED.

The VivoBook Go gets AMD Ryzen 3 and 5 processors. The notebook weighs 1.38 kg and offers IPS/OLED displays. Users get HD webcam, the backlit keyboard and connectivity ports. The laptop offers 45W charging speed.

The VivoBook models are offered in three 16-inch variant, flip option and OLED variants. The laptops are powered by Ryzen 5 and 7 processors. When it comes to RAM the laptops get up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. Users get a fingerprint scanner on keyboard along with military grade of durability.

On the other hand the Zenbook offers AMD Ryzen 5/7 processors and is the a premium offering by the company. The laptops get up to 16GB RAM and 512BG SSD storage along 2.8K OLED display and HD webcam. The laptop gets 65W charging along with USB C port.

Models Price
Asus VivoBook Go 14/15 Rs 42,990
VivoBook Go OLED Rs 50,990
VivoBook 16 Rs 55,990
VivoBook 15X OLED Rs 66,990
VivoBook S 14 Flip Rs 66,990
ZenBook 14 Rs 86,990
ZenBook 14 OLED Rs 89,990

 

 

