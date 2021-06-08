Apple WWDc21 2021: Apple iPadOS 15 Brings New Homescreen, Multitasking Tools

By IANS
Apple iPadOS 15
Picture Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Apple on Monday announced several exciting features in the latest version of iPadOS 15 with more customisable homescreen and multi-tasking enhancements.

You can now place widgets anywhere on the home screen in iPadOS 15.

Apple also brought the App Library to iPadOS, like iPhone.

On the multitasking front, new icons will make it simpler to go into split-view mode.

Apple also showcased a “shelf” feature that makes it easier to tackle different tasks, the company said while kicking off its WWDc21 developer conference.

Also Read: Apple to allow users to download 5G iPadOS updates for 2021 iPad Pro

FaceTime calls now supports spatial audio for more natural sound.

Apple also introduced a new SharePlay feature for FaceTime that allows people to share media together on a group call.

SharePlay will utilise iOS features like picture-in-picture, iMessage, and more, the company informed.

Live Text is a feature that will help you select text from photos you’ve taken and in your camera roll. It supports seven languages.

The new iPad software update includes new features meant to help you focus, like revamped notifications.

You might also like
Technology

Infinix Note 10 Pro And Note 10 launched In India, Check Specifications Here

Technology

India Emerges As Top 3 Asian Nations Affected By DNS Cyber Attacks

Technology

Vivo Y75 5G Gets Bluetooth certification; Key Specifications Leaked Via Geekbench…

Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Pricing, Back Panel Design Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.