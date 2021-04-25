Apple devices are scheduled to receive beta versions of 14.6 update very soon. Few days after the rollout of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple device will receive beta versions of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6.

Other than Apple iPhone and Apple iPad, the recently launched beta versions include Apple tvOS14.6.

However, the 14.6 beta update will not bring any major changes in the Apple devices. It is so because Apple had already launched a bunch of new features in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. Users can download the public beta version of iOS 14.6 from Apple’s website.

Currently Apple is gearing for its Worldwide developer conference (WWDC 2021) in June.