Apple tipped to unveil 7 new devices including iPhone 14 Series at September 7 launch Event

Apple is rumoured to launch it’s upcoming iPhone 14 series on September 7,2022. A new report has suggested that the tech giant plans to unveil three new iPad Tablets along with the latest iPhones.

As per tipster Evan Blass, Apple will likely launch the iPhone 14 mini model in the new series. However, this clashes with previous reports which stated that we won’t see a mini model in the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

The tipster citing trustable sources, has shared that Apple will launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPad 10.2 (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9 (6th generation), and iPad Pro 11 (4th generation).

As per the tipster, one of Apple’s top-tier channel partners in the Asia-Pacific region plans to stock the seven devices starting from next month.

Though the list does not include the much talked iPhone 14 Max, which has been previously reported to debut alongside the two Pro and one vanilla models, the tipster has not said that the model will not launch. That means there is a chance the rumoured iPhone 14 Max could launch on September 7 launch event.

The iPhone 14 models are claimed to launch along with three iPad tablets globally on September 7 and go on sale on September 16.

Apart from these, Apple could also launch multiple new Mac machines, low-end and high-end iPad tablets, and three Apple Watch models during this fall launch.

So, it is speculated that the company may launch iPhone 14 series and new iPad devices at two different events. Though this is not the usual launch style of the company but the company may be forced to take this action due to ongoing geopolitical tensions as well as the risk of recession.