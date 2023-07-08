Apple might launch a foldable screen laptop soon in India: Sources

Apple might be launching a foldable screen laptop soon and the product will be hitting the market at some point in 2026. According to Business Korea, the Apple foldable laptop might be unveiled around 2025 and will be launched a year later.

When it comes to foldable screen display, the Apple foldable display laptop can be quite profitable. It is so because foldable display laptops are considered to be profitable as compared to foldable screen smartphones. Even though Korean manufacturers have released laptops with OLED panel, they are yet to launch laptops with foldable OLED panels. Samsung as well as LG have been invested for medium-sized OLED panels. Both companies are looking forward to produce foldable OLED panels.

Apple is also in talks with suppliers in order to launch the foldable Macbook.

Currently, Asus is the only manufacturer that has managed to launch foldable screen laptop in the market. The Zenbook Fold line has been in the market for quite some time now. As on September 2022, Asus introduced its first foldable laptop in the market. The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer introduced the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED as the first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop.

Apple has recently introduced the much-awaited MacBook Air M2 15-inch laptop at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 event and it costs Rs 1,34,900 in India. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available in multiple colours including midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray.

When it comes to specs, the MacBook Air is offered with an expansive Liquid Retina display, slim and fanless design, extensive battery life, a six-speaker sound system, and much more.

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip got a price cut after the launch of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air. Following the price cut, the MacBook Air M2 costs Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 1,44,900, for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.