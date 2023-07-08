Apple might launch a foldable screen laptop soon in India: Sources

According to Business Korea, the Apple foldable laptop might be unveiled around 2025 and will be launched a year later.

Technology
By Pratyay 0
apple laptop foldable
(File Photo: IANS)

Apple might be launching a foldable screen laptop soon and the product will be hitting the market at some point in 2026. According to Business Korea, the Apple foldable laptop might be unveiled around 2025 and will be launched a year later.

When it comes to foldable screen display, the Apple foldable display laptop can be quite profitable. It is so because foldable display laptops are considered to be profitable as compared to foldable screen smartphones. Even though Korean manufacturers have released laptops with OLED panel, they are yet to launch laptops with foldable OLED panels. Samsung as well as LG have been invested for medium-sized OLED panels. Both companies are looking forward to produce foldable OLED panels.

Apple is also in talks with suppliers in order to launch the foldable Macbook.

Must Read

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Check offers on newly launched…

Jio Bharat V2 4G Phones now available in over 10000 stores…

Honor Pad X9 with an 11-inch display, Six Speakers launched;…

Currently, Asus is the only manufacturer that has managed to launch foldable screen laptop in the market. The Zenbook Fold line has been in the market for quite some time now. As on September 2022, Asus introduced its first foldable laptop in the market. The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer introduced the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED as the first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop.

Apple has recently introduced the much-awaited MacBook Air M2 15-inch laptop at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 event and it costs Rs 1,34,900 in India. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available in multiple colours including midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray.

When it comes to specs, the MacBook Air is offered with an expansive Liquid Retina display, slim and fanless design, extensive battery life, a six-speaker sound system, and much more.

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip got a price cut after the launch of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air.  Following the price cut, the MacBook Air M2 costs Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 1,44,900, for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

You might also like
Technology

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched in India

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to be more costly than prior model

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast becomes first to get 1 mn followers on Threads

Technology

Tecno Camon 20 Premier launched in India at Rs 29,999; Check Specs and Configuration

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans