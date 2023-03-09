Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch, 15-Inch models with M3 Chip may debut at WWDC

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the new MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch models in June at WWDC, suggested Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The Cupertino-based technology giant has been working on the new MacBook Air models for some time now.

The Apple M2 chipset and the MacBook Air models powered by it were announced at WWDC last year, so it won’t be a surprise if the company continues the launch the new M3 chip and MacBook Air models at this year’s WWDC.

As per reports, the 13-inch MacBook Air is codenamed J513 and is currently under development. The latest Macbook model will come powered by the yet-unannounced M3 chipset. The company is also rumoured to be working on a 15-inch MacBook Air with the codename J515, powered by the M3 processor.

However, this contradicts the earlier reports, which stated that a MacBook Air 15-inch model powered by the M2 and M2 Pro chips will launch in April. While the new reports indicate that there won’t be any such models. It appears that the 15-inch MacBook Air will get the entry-level M3 chip similar to the 13-inch model, with an 8-core CPU.

Apart from the MacBook Air, the company is also expected to launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M3 chipset.