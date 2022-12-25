Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users facing display issue? Fix to be released soon

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is reportedly having display issues. According to reporters, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have complained that they are seeing horizontal lines on the screen after powering the devices.

To recall, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series a few months ago. The series includes four models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max users complained about the display issue on Reddit and Apple community forum. Some users complained that the issue started after the iOS 16.2 updates, while others claim that they have seen flashing lines on the screen in previous iOS 16 builds as well.

One user reported that he took his iPhone 14 Pro Max to Apple and the technician told him that it is not a hardware problem after checking it out. However, the user claimed that it is a software issue.

As per various posts of the users on Reddit, colours and numbers of the horizontal lines vary. Most of the users complained that they see green and yellow lines. Some claim that the glitch doesn’t happen every time, while other users say that the lines disappear after a second.

Apple Support has known about the issue and has issued a statement on Twitter that reads, “We’re here to help with the display on your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Use the following link to join us in DM and let us know if you’re seeing multiple horizontal lines, along with the iOS version shown in Settings > General > About. This will help guide us through steps.”

Apple released the iOS 16.2 earlier this month. The iOS 16.2 update has brought a timed ‘AirDrop’s ‘Everyone’ option and restricted it to only 10 minutes once it is turned on. Recently, it was reported that the time limit feature of the AirDrop has been rolled out in China as the protesters in China have used the Airdrop to spread anti-government messages to the masses. Apple has also released 5G support for eligible iPhone users in India.