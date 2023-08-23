Apple iPhone 14 getting massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Apple iPhone 14 has received up to 15 per cent discount ahead of the iPhone 15 on Amazon. The iPhone 14 is currently available with massive discounts and offers on Amazon. You can grab the latest iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 10,000 by opting for the exchange and bank deals on Flipkart. If you are wondering how this deal works then read the information given below.

Apple reintroduced the Plus model with the launch of the iPhone 14 last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone Pro max. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a Super Retina XDR display, an improved A15 Bionic chip, a dual rear camera setup with a larger aperture and improved battery life. The iPhone 14 is available in five colour options – Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus sale offer on Amazon

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs 67,999 against it’s original cost of Rs 79900 on Amazon. The smartphone has received 15 per cent discount amounting to Rs 11,910. In addition to this, customers can also opt for the exchange discount to get up to Rs 61,000 off on the purchase of the smartphone by trading in their old smartphone.

The exchange amount will depend on the condition and model of the old phone. First, your need to check the availability of the Exchange offer by putting in your area PIN.

In addition, buyers can get Rs 250 off with transaction on HSBC cashback card credit card. All offers and bank discounts will cut the drop the price of the Apple iPhone 14 to below Rs 10,000.