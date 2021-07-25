Apple iPhone 12 gets a massive discount of almost Rs 12,000 during Flipkart big saving days sale

If Apple iPhone 12 is on your purchase wishlist, then you will be happy to know it is being offered at a discount of almost Rs 12,000 on Flipkart big saving days sale. It is quite interesting to note this is highest discount on Apple iPhone 12 since its launch.

The Flipkart big saving days sale is live from today and will continue till July 29. Various smartphones with massive discount are on sale. However, Apple iPhone 12 gets a price drop of Rs 11,901 against its original price. The iPhone 12 which has an MRP of Rs 79,900 is available now at Rs 67,999.

Additionally buyers can avail a discount up to Rs 19,250 if they exchange a smartphone during the purchase. As the sale is for a limited time, it is advisable for the interested buyers to hurry up.

The highlights of the Apple iPhone 12 include 64 GB storage, 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR display, IP68 Water Resistance, A14 Bionic chip with next generation neural engine processor etc.

In term of optics the iPhone 12 gets a dual 12MP camera system at the rear, which includes an ultra-wide lens as well as a wide lens. The selfie camera is a 12MP camera and can be very affected in taking selfies or while attending video calls. The rear camera is capable of recording videos at 4K resolution.

Other important features of the device include Dual Sim (Nano+ eSIM), Bluetooth v5.0, Face ID, Barometer, Three‑axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor and Ambient light sensor.