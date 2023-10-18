Apple Diwali Sale 2023: Get huge discounts and deals on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, and iPad

Apple has started it’s Diwali Sale for the year 2023 across it’s store in India. The company will offer massive discounts and exciting deals on Apple products including iPhone 15, MacBook Air, iPads, and other devices during this sale. You can check the Apple Diwali Sale 2023 offers on the Apple products by visiting the website of the company or in Apple BKC, Mumbai, and Apple Saket, Delhi retail stores. Apple will be offering discount cashback offer up to Rs 10,000 on various Apple products during the Diwali sale.

Lets check the offers in detail.

Apple Diwali Sale 2023 offers for iPhones

The recently launched iPhone 15 Pro (Price: Rs 1,34,900) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Price: Rs 1,59,900) will be listed with up to Rs 6,000 cashback discount. Meanwhile, the base variant iPhone 15 (price: Rs 79,900) and iPhone 15 Plus (Price: Rs 89,900) will be available with Rs 5,000 cashback offer.

The previous generation iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be getting Rs 4000 off during the Diwali sale.

Apple will offer a Rs 3000 discount on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone SE will be available with up to Rs 2000 discount during sale.

Apple Diwali Sale 2023 offers for MacBooks

Aside from iPhones, the MacBooks are also being offered with good discounts. The 13-inch and 15-inch models MacBook Air M2 can be bought with up to Rs 10,000 cashback during the Apple Diwali Sale 2023.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air M1, which was originally priced at Rs 99,900, will be available with Rs 8,000 cashback during the sale.

Apple Diwali Sale 2023 offers for iPad

Apart from the iPhone models and MacBook, Apple is also offering discounts on the iPad. The 11-inch/12.9-inch iPad Pro models and iPad Air devices are available with Rs 5,000 discount.

The iPad mini will be available for purchase with a Rs 3,000 discount offer during the sale.