Apple brings 5G support for Indian iPhone users for Airtel, Jio with iOS 16.2 RC

Apple has rolled out the release candidate version of iOS 16.2 for developers. This update has brought several new enhancements and features for iPhone users. The end-to-end encryption is finally coming to iCloud backups with the release, along with several other security enhancements. One of the major highlights of the update is the AirDrop feature. But, for Indian users, it has to be the support for 5G.

The latest iOS 16.2 Release Candidate ( iOS 16.2 RC) brings support for Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G. The update has come after over a month since Apple announced its 5G iPhone models would soon get 5G services support of Indian telecom providers.

In India, only Airtel and Jiop has released the 5G network service till now, so the 5G support is currently for iPhone users with these two carriers only. Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has not given a timeline for its 5G rollout yet and the company has likely not talked to manufacturers about the development of the software for its 5G services.

Note that all iPhone user cannot use 5G service in India currently as Apple has released the beta update. Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released only a developer beta update. This means that developers that have signed up with Apple would only be able to check out 5G for testing purposes.

These iPhone models support 5G in India

Check the list here:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2022

Advanced Data Protection

Apple has brought Advanced Data Protection for iPhones with the iOS 16.2. This will increase device security with end-to-end encryption for iCloud data and others. The end-to-end encryption for iCloud data will help users to keep data safe in iCloud from third parties even from Apple.

Apple has also expanded the number of “data categories” for end-to-end encryption from 14 to 23. These categories include iCloud Drive, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Safari bookmarks, Siri shortcuts, Voice Memos, Wallet Passes, Messages backups, and device backups.

Apple said it will make Advanced Data Protection available to beta users in the US initially and then widen the rollout by the end of this year. Users in other markets will get the feature in early 2023. Since this is an RC version, even 5G support is not available to everyone but only to those who are on the beta programme. Apple will likely roll out iOS 16.2 in the coming days.