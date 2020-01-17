Apple along with its employees donated $100mn in 2019

San Francisco: Apple has revealed that 21,000 of its employees donated $42 million, combined with the companys 1-for-1 donation match and $25 match per volunteer hour, making a total of $100 million to causes in 2019.

“We have a mission here at Apple to change the world for the better, and give back to the communities in which we live and work,” says Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives said in a statement.

“Apple employees like Jaz embody this culture of giving every day, volunteering over a quarter of a million hours last year. We share a deep commitment to our local communities and doing what we can to cause more good.” Lisa added.

Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook had confirmed that his company will be donating funds to help Australian firefighters in their efforts to contain the raging bushfires in the country.

In a Twitter post, Cook also thanked the volunteers who fought the fires across Australia and encouraged everyone to stay safe.

Back in November, the Cupertino-based tech giant had committed a record $2.5 billion to help address the housing availability and affordability crisis in California. The amount is two and a half times greater than the $1 billion each that Google and Facebook have pledged.