Android 15 first developer preview released for pixel

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 15 for Pixel users. The Android 15 is the latest major OS update by Google. It has brought new feature and more measures for better privacy and security. The new update also allows creators to take better advantage of camera hardware and more ways to manage heat and processing power.

This latest Android OS update is intended mostly for developers. This early version of Android 15 will help Google to get valuable feedback. It will also help developers to build apps tuned for the next release of the Android OS.

Though the Android 15 preview is meant for developers, you can also download it manually to test it. However, do note that there might be some limitations like bugs, missing features and app incompatibility which could affect your device.

Or you can wait till the update gets released on Android beta program or the stable version is out to avoid bugs and other installation issues. The Android 15 beta program might drop in April and May and the stable version of the OS update might be out in June and July. The final version of Android 15 that can be used by Android users, is expected to be out sometime in the fall.

Which new features are in Android 15’s developer preview?

Google has mainly focused on enhancing privacy and file security in the first developer preview. It also allows creators more more precise control of camera hardware including the Pixel camera, GPUs and AI processing. The developers now have more tools to manage heat and power for improved app and game performance.

The Android 15 has the latest version of Privacy Sandbox which will enhance user privacy on Android.

Pixel devices supporting Android 15 developer preview

Google typically releases early developer previews just on its own devices, and it’s the same with Android 15. Currently, the Android 15 update is available for the following Google Pixel devices

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

It is note worthy to mention that that running you should run the pre release version of the Android 15 on a device other than your primary Pixel device as if there are issues in oogle’s new software then there are chances of it making the device unstable, and you may lose data as well.