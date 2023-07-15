Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale is live: Grab iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more at discounted prices

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale exclusively for Prime subscribers has kicked off. The sale will be held for two days. It has brought an array of offers and deep discounts. The Prime Day sale, which will be live over the weekend, July 15-16, will be home to deals on laptops, earphones, smart home devices, computer accessories, home appliances and more. The pick of the lot, of course, is the smartphone category. The Amazon Prime Day sale will be offering some of the best deals on mobile phones, across multiple segments and brands.

It’s also worth noting that customers will get additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,500 (including bonus discount) on select products if they use ICICI and SBI bank credit and debit cards. These additional discounts, however, only apply to select products on Amazon.

Smartphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, iQoo, Realme, OnePlus and more will be up for grabs during Prime Day. Here are our picks for some of the best smartphones deals during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2023.

iPhone 14 discount

The Apple iPhone 14 is one of the smartphone that is on sale at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The 128GB of storage variant of the device, which originally costs Rs 79,900 is now available at a cheaper price of Rs 65,999. Additionally, the Prime members will also get an additional discount of Rs 750 while using SBI and ICICI bank credit cards for non-EMI transactions for the purchase. Apple’s latest line of iPhone models were launched in September last year during the ‘Far Out’ event in six different colour options- Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Yellow, and (Product) RED. The device comes with a Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available with a cheaper price of Rs 26,999, against it’s original price of Rs 55,999. That means you get to save up to Rs 29,000 on the purchase of the phobe. The device was launched in India in March 2021 and is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate.

SBI or ICICI bank credit card customers can also get an additional Rs. 2000 instant discount upon buying the Fan Edition smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G discount

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G(6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant) is also being offered at a discounted price of Rs 17,499 during the prime day sale. The device was launched last year in April at a price of Rs 19,999. It is also getting a Rs 500 voucher discount for all Prime customers at checkout. The SBI and ICICI bank card holders can also get additional discounts.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080×2,412 pixels. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC and has a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The device is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 during the Prime Day 2023 sale. The handset was launched at a price of Rs 62,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 6.72-inch 120Hz E5 AMOLED display. It features a triple rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM and supports 120W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging.

The phone also gets an instant discount of Rs 2,250 on transactions with an ICICI or SBI credit card. All this will bring down the price further to Rs 39,749.

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G launched in India in April last year at a cost of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is now being offered at Rs. 36,999. In addition, customers can also bag an extra discount of Rs. 2,250 by using SBI or ICICI credit cards for the purchase, effectively bringing the price of the phone to Rs. 34,749.

The OnePlus 10R 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus smartphone comes with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Many other devices are also available at an discounted price and are getting interesting deals.

iQoo Neo 7 5G

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is selling with a price cut on Amazon. Customers can buy the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G at a discounted price of Rs 27,999, against it’s original price of Rs 29,999. The ICICI or SBI bank credit card holders can get an additional instant discount of Rs. 1200.

The iQoo handset features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC.

Many other device are also available with discounts and offers.