Amazon paying $25 per video to influencers on ‘Inspire’ shopping feed

Amazon is now offering influencers $25 per video for its TikTok-style “Inspire” shopping feed. However, some creators are mocking the low Amazon payouts.

New Delhi: As companies like X (formerly Twitter) and Meta begin to pay creators on their platforms, Amazon is now offering influencers $25 per video for its TikTok-style “Inspire” shopping feed.

However, some creators are mocking the low Amazon payouts.

The e-commerce giant is offering $12,500 for a maximum of 500 videos, or $25 per qualifying video, according to an email the company shared with select influencers.

A screenshot of the email shared online read that Amazon is looking for videos that “could be a product review of two or more products, a product comparison video, a ranking video listing the best products in a certain category, or even gift inspiration featuring multiple products”.

Amazon was yet to make an official statement on the payout news.

Some creators went to social media platforms to mock the low payment.

“25$ per job lol Amazon can go find someone else to play that game,” one creator posted on X. “500 videos! Damn that’s a full time Job, haha,” another said.

Kyndhal, an Amazon influencer and mentor, posted: “Amazon is offering creators up to $12,500 to upload shoppable videos!! If you didn’t catch the last incentive, now is your time!”

A follower reacted: “SOOOOO, up to $25/video, LOL no thanks”.

Amazon launched the “Inspire” feed in December last year. It is an in-app shopping feed that offers personalised suggestions, allowing users to shop for items on the e-commerce platform.

The Amazon feed essentially looks like the feed offered by TikTok and Instagram Reels wherein users get short videos based on their interests.

