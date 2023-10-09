Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check blockbuster deals on Bluetooth earbuds and neckbands
The blockbuster deals on Bluetooth earbuds and neckbands are currently live on Amazon during it’s Great Indian Festival. If you are willing for Bluetooth earbuds and neckbands at a very reasonable price, there are a bunch of offers waiting for you.
We have mentioned some audio devices that can be purchased during the blockbuster deals.
Boat Airdopes 141: The Boat Airdopes 141 is available at Rs 899 on the platform. The earbuds offer 42 hours playtime and 80ms Low Latency Mode.
Redmi Buds 4 Active: These earbuds cost just Rs 899 and offer Google Fast Pair and 12mm Drive.
Wings Phantom Pro: These earbuds offer 40 hours playtime and 50ms low latency. The design of the earbuds are gaming type and it is IPX4 resistant.
Noise Buds VS104: The Noise Buds VS104 is priced at Rs 899 and gets a 45 hours of playtime. Users also get Quad Mic with ENC.
pTron Bassbuds Duo: The pTron Bassbuds Duo offer 32 hours total playtime and a Type-C fast charging. The earbuds cost Rs 449 only.
Boat Airdopes 170: The Boat Airdopes 170 is available at Rs 1099 on the platform. The earbuds offer 50 hours playtime and 130.
If you are someone who is willing to get a neckband under budget, you can get OnePlus Bullets Z2 as well as boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ at a very low price.
OnePlus Bullets Z2: This neckband can offer 20 hours playtime in just 10 minutes. It offers 12.4mm driver on it too.
boat Rockerz 255 Pro+: This neckband offers up to 60 hours playback and also offers dual pairing and Bluetooth v5.0.