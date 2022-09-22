Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Is Live for Prime Members: Top deals on Mobile Phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has gone live for Prime members, one day earlier than the festive season sale officially begins for everyone else. Only the Amazon Prime members can get access to the sale and get exciting deals on popular smartphones, wearables, big-screen TVs, laptops, and other electronics. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will open up for everyone else at midnight tonight.

Let’s check out some of the best deals and offers available on smartphones on the first day of the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Top smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 12

Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 64GB variant for Rs 42,999 against its original price of Rs 65,900 during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. In addition, you can get instant discount worth up to Rs 3,000 (including the bonus discount) on SBI Bank credit or debit card transactions. With this, you can bring down the price of the iPhone 12 to as low as Rs 39,999. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the iPhone 12 since its launch. Furthermore, you can avail the exchange offer. With which you can also sell an old smartphone and get another instant discount worth up to Rs 14,350 on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at a discounted price of Rs 52,999 (MRP Rs 85,999) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. You can sweeten the deal by up to Rs 14,350 by opting for the exchange offer while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. Amazon is also giving an additional discount worth Rs 1,500 to SBI credit card users. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

If you’re looking for an afforadble smartphone under Rs 20,000 range then you can go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that is selling at a discounted price of Rs 18,499 (MRP Rs 19,999) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale this week. You’ll have to use a coupon on the product page to avail the additional Rs 500 discount on the listed price. You can swap an old smartphone for another instant discount worth up to Rs 14,350.

Samsung Galaxy M13

If you’re looking to buy a budget smartphone during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale this year, Samsung’s Galaxy M13 is currently down to Rs 9,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs 8,950. SBI credit and debit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs 1,000 on the Galaxy M13.

2020 Apple Mac mini with M1

Apple Mac mini with M1 (2020) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 58,990 (MRP Rs 64,900), making it the cheapest way to grab an M1 computer. SBI credit card users can receive another instant discount worth Rs 1,500 on the purchase. This Mac mini model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

2021 iPad 10.2-inch

If you’re looking for an affordable iPad model this year, the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch (ninth generation) is down to Rs 25,999 (MRP Rs 30,900) during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week. The iPad 10.2-inch also comes with a bundled exchange offer, capped at Rs 14,350. iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset.