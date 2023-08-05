Amazon great Freedom festival sale: Apple iPhone 14 getting instant discount of Rs 12,500

Amazon is hosting it’s Great Freedom Festival sale in India. The e-commerce platform is offering various products with discounts and offers. The premium smartphone including the iPhone 14 are also getting discounts.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Apple iPhone 14, launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, is available at a discount of Rs 13,500 in India. Check out the limited-time deal available on the e-commerce platform now.

Apart from this, customers can also get an additional Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI Credit cards, which will bring down the price to Rs 66,499. This is the lowest price that iPhone 14 has ever been sold at. This is a limited-time deal as the price of iPhone 14 is increasing on the website.

Notably, Amazon Great Freedom Festival will end on August 8 in India. Buyers can also get discounts and offers on Galaxy Z Fold5, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Moto Razr 40, Realme Narzo 60 Pro, iQOO Neo 7 Pro and more.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to launch it’s upcoming iPhone 15 series sometime in September. The series is expected to arrive with four models-iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The employees of Apple are reportedly asked not to take a leave on September 13, which is expected to be the launch of the iPhone 15 series. The Apple iPhone 15 series will likely go on pre-orders on September 15.