All-Electric Mahindra XUV.e9 spotted testing in India; Likely to launch next year

Mahindra’s upcoming all-electric coupe SUV -XUV.e9 was seen testing in India for the first time. The Mahindra XUV.e9 was seen in nearly ready production form in the latest spy shots.

The spy shots have revealed the XUV.e9 in a heavily camouflaged state resembling the concept showcased in 2022. The XUV.e9, which is built on the Mahindra’s INGLO platform (Indian Global) skateboard architecture, was first showcased in concept form e on August 15, 2022.

The test mule seems to pack mostly similar design elements from its concept. Like the concept model, the test mule was seen sporting two vertical LED DRLs connected by a full-width light bar, and twin-pod headlamps. However, the alloy wheel design has been tweaked. The XUV.e9 test mule was also seen with sleek connected LED taillights, along with a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated high-mounted stop lamp at the rear.

The SUV seems to feature a two-spoke steering wheel, , a three-screen setup, a revamped centre console, a drive mode selector lever, a panoramic sunroof, level 2 ADAS functions, and more.

Mahindra has not revealed the INGLO platform based SUV’s powertrain details remain yet. Though the company has not provided any details about the XUV.e9, leak reports have suggested that it could get an 80 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer a range of 450 km on a single charge.

Meanwhile. Mahindra is gearing up to introduce its range of born-electric SUVs including the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. The born-electric SUVs concept was showcased for the first time on August 15, 2022. Among these, the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 will likely be the first ones to arrive at the market. Moreover, it is being speculated that the Mahindra will launch the Mahindra XUV.e9 next year.

