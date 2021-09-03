Airtel launches three new prepaid packs with Disney + Hotstar subscription

Airtel has launched three new prepaid plans with free Disney + Hotstar subscription with a starting price of only Rs 499. A few days back, Reliance jio also launched 5 new prepaid plans with Disney + Hotstar free subscription. The starting price of Jio’s new plan is also Rs 499.

The new plans of Airtel comes with free one year subscription of Disney + Hotstar app with other benefits for its prepaid users.

Here’s the list of benefits users will get with these new plans of Airtel.

Airtel Rs 499 plan

The Rs 499 plan of Airtel is available with free subscription of Disney + Hotstar mobile edition for one year. This plan also offers 3 GB data every day data balance. Apart from this, the plan is also available with unlimited calling facility to all networks and 100 daily SMS will also be available. The validity of this new Airtel plan is 28 days. In this plan, users also get to enjoy 30 days free trial of mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video.

The plan comes with other bebnefits such as free Wynk music app subscription, Free Hellotunes, Get Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and more.

Airtel Rs 699 plan

The plan offers truly unlimited calling to all networks, 100 SMS per day and 2 GB daily data. The plan has a validity of 56 days and it will get 2 GB data daily. The plan is available with a free subscription to the mobile edition of Disney + Hotstar app and a subscription to the Airtel Thanks app. The other benefits of the plan includes free 30 days trial of the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video app.

Like the Rs 499 plan of Airtel, it also comes with free subscription of Wynk music app, Free Hellotunes, Get Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and more.

Airtel’s Rs 2,798 plan

Like the previous two plans this plan of Airtel also gets a free subscription to the mobile edition of Disney + Hotstar app for one year. The plan offers truly unlimited calling and 100 SMS to all networks.The validity of this plan is 365 days. In this plan too, the mobile edition subscription of Amazon Prime Video will be available free for 30 days.

Earlier the same benefits were available in Airtel’s Rs 2,698 plan but this plan was discontinued.