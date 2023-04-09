5 smartphones that can be alternative to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus has recently launched the Nord CE 3 Lite in India and the smartphone offers decent specs for a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone offers 108MP primary camera along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that is paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Nord CE 3 Lite price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM /128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB/256GB variant. However, if you are not interested to get the Nord CE 3 Lite, here are some other options to consider.

Moto G82

The Moto G82 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5GSoC and is offered with 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6.6 inch pOLED display offers 120Hz refresh rate while the default OS available on the smartphone is Android 13. The smartphone supports micro SD card for storage expansion.

In terms of camera, the Moto G82 gets a triple camera setup at the rear. The rear camera offers 50MP + 8MP + 2MP setup along with OIS. On the other hand, the selfie camera offers a 16MP sensor. A 5000 mAh non-removable battery along with fast charging is offered on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M53

Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor that delivers optimized speed for unmatched performance and enables smooth multitasking while browsing or using multiple apps. The smartphone is offered with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device houses a large 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The 6.7 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen gets 120Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera consists of triple rear camera (108MP + 8MP + 2MP). The front camera gets a 32MP sensor for excellent selfies and attending video calls. In terms of software, the Galaxy M53 5G runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.2 out of the box.

Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro can be a good option for you, if you do not want Nord CE 3 Lite. The Poco X5 Pro offers 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz display. The primary camera of the device is 108MP along with 2MP macro and 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also gets a 67W fast charging. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC is offered on the smartphone which is great at performing overall tasks.

Realme 10 Pro

The Realme 10 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 695 SoC that is also present on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. In terms of camera, the smartphone offers 108MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens. A 67W charging is offered on the device.

The Realme 10 Pro costs Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model which is the base variant. On the other hand, the top 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 19,999.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G was launched in July 2022 and is 6GB, 8GB of RAM. The device offers MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor along with 6.70-inch display. The display of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. When it comes to camera, the device offers 108-megapixel camera at the rear while 16- megapixel camera on the front.

The device offers 5000mAH battery along with Quick Charge fast charging and Android 12 out of the box. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G costs Rs 16,999 in India.

