Youth slits own throat in Police Station in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A youth slit his own throat inside the Police Station in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in the Town Police Station in Baripada. Later, he was shifted to the hospital where ruckus was staged.

The victim has been identified as Rinku Jena.

As per reports, Police had arrested Rinku Jena in a theft case in which he had allegedly committed theft from a shop in Station Bazar area after breaking the lock. He had been kept in Baripada Police Station.

After some time Rinku’s mother went to the Police Station and requested the police personnel there to release her son claiming that her son is innocent. When the woman was requesting the police officers, Rinku allegedly slit his own throat with a sharp weapon.

He was immediately shifted to the PRM Hospital for treatment. In the hospital ruckus was staged.