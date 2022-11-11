Youth slips into waterfall while taking selfie in Nabrangpur

Nabrangpur: In a tragic incident, a youth slipped into the waterfall while taking a selfie near Ghumareswar shrine of Tentulikhunti Sadar panchayat in Nabarangpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Haribandhu Gouda, a resident of Krushnaguda village under Debgapadar Panchayat of Borigumma block.

Report says, Haribandhu along with his friends had come here to pay visit Lord Ghumareswar temple. They were roaming near the waterfall following darshan of the deity. However, the youth lost control and slipped into the water body. His friends informed his family members about the mishap.

Family members have registered a complaint at Tentulikhunti police station regarding the mishap. On being informed, TentuliKhunti fire personnel have launched a rescue operation.