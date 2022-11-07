Youth mistaken as bike thief thrashed to death in Bargarh, 7 detained

Bargarh: In a tragic incident, a youth was mistaken as a bike thief and thrashed to death by a group of people in the Barpali area here in Odisha on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jogeshwar Meher (22) a resident of Jagabandhu village of Subarnapur.

According to reports, Jogeshwar was returning by riding his bike. Suddenly, some youths attacked him and he got critically injured following the accident. Besides, the attackers escaped from the spot after attacking Jogeswar.

Later, some local people spotted the blood soaked body of Jogeshwar and informed the police. On being informed the police reached the spot and rushed Jogeshwar to the hospital for treatment.

However, Jogeshwar died while undergoing treatment, informed the doctors of the hospital.

Soon, the police initiated a probe into the matter and detained 7 people in this connection.

It is to be noted that on October 27, bike of Rajendra Bhoi was stolen. As per sources it has been alleged that, some youths attacked Jogeshwar as they found him the culprit behind the theft of Bhoi’s bike.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to find out the truth behind this tragic incident.