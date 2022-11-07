Community Radio Station to be opened in Jails in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken a step forward to engage the prisoners inside the jail in a creative manner as the govt has decided to open Community Radio Station (CRS) in the jail premises, where the prisoners will run the radio station and will get the chance of becoming a radio jockey as well in Odisha.

After Tihar jail, the jails in Bhubaneswar will get such facility and will mark as the second jail of the country in India.

The Community Radio Station will boost the creativity of the prisoners and it will also keep them away from anxiety. Besides,the prisoners will get to hear songs and will get a lot of knowledge about social awareness, said sources.

The CRS will also facilitate the prisoners to start a livelihood after they are released from the jail. A alot of developmental programs are also under planning, informed the Director General (DG) of jail Manoj Chabra.