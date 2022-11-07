Community Radio Station to be opened in Jails in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Community Radio Station in jails in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken a step forward to engage the prisoners inside the jail in a creative manner as the govt has decided to open Community Radio Station (CRS) in the jail premises, where the prisoners will run the radio station and will get the chance of becoming a radio jockey as well in Odisha.

After Tihar jail, the jails in Bhubaneswar will get such facility and will mark as the second jail of the country in India.

The Community Radio Station will boost the creativity of the prisoners and it will also keep them away from anxiety. Besides,the prisoners will get to hear songs and will get a lot of knowledge about social awareness, said sources.

The CRS will also facilitate the prisoners to start a livelihood after they are released from the jail. A alot of developmental programs are also under planning, informed the Director General (DG) of jail Manoj Chabra.

You might also like
State

Body of student found under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar

State

Leopard dies falling into wild boar trap in Angul, 4 arrested

State

Odisha: Famous Baliyatra of Cuttack can be seen using this App

State

Youth drowns to death, 2 rescued while bathing in sea in Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.