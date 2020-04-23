man kills elder brother in Sundergarh

Youth kills elder brother over family feud in Odisha’s Sundergarh

By KalingaTV Bureau
722

Sundergarh: In a horrifying incident of murder, a man allegedly killed his elder brother today in Odisha’s Sundergarh. The incident took place at Jibika village under Banai police limits in this district.

As per reports, an electric wire was running over the houses of Sukadev Kishan and his brother Jagannath Kishan. The trouble started from this which led to a verbal spat between the two brothers. The spat later took an ugly turn when the accused took out an axe from his house and repeatedly attacked his elder brother with it. As a result Sukadev died on the spot.

After getting information Police reached the spot, seized the axe and detained the accused person. Further investigation is going on in this regard.

