Youth Killed in Bike Accident In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

Keonjhar: A youth was killed in a bike accident near Sarupata railway over bridge under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Batakrushna Naik of Haripashi village under Baria police limits. He was working as supervisor of BPL wiring.

According to reports, Batakrushna was returning home on his bike from work. His bike fell off the railway over bridge and he sustained serious injuries.

On being informed, the ambulance reached the spot and rushed Batakrushna to Keonjhar Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment.