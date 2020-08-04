Youth killed, another critical as group of miscreants attack them in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: A group of miscreants constituting of about 15 persons allegedly chased two people and murdered one of them while chopped another’s hand in Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, one Tapan Patra and Priyabrata Mohapatra were returning to Parikula village under Buana Panchayat of Balasore district in a bike after purchasing diesel. At about 8.30 pm on Monday a group of miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons at Belbaria of Chhatrapur.

While the duo tried to escape the group of miscreants chased them and launched a deadly attack with sharp weapons (Telengana Katuri, sword and Bhujali). As per reports the miscreants chopped one hand of Tapan completely.

Later Tapan was first rushed to Balasore DHH but as his condition deteriorated he was being shifted to Cuttack SCB, but on the way only he succumbed to his injury. When he was brought back to Soro hospital the doctors there announced him ‘brought dead’.

Priyabrata is under treatment in Balasore DHH.

A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation is underway.