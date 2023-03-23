Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Youth killed after tractor hits bike in Jajpur

Youth killed after tractor hits bike
Jajpur: A bike rider was killed after a tractor hit him here on Thursday. The accident took place outside Panchayat High school near Khaduali chakk under Korei police in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Siba Prasad Swain of Jugala village of Gourapur panchayat.

As per sources, the youth died on the spot after the accident. More details awaited.

