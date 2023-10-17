Youth kidnapped from near Esplanade in Bhubaneswar, police probe begins

Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly kidnapped by some miscreants from near Esplanade shopping mall in Rasulgarh of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The kidnapped youth has been identified as Priyabrata Sahu, of Belabahali area under the Anandapur block of Keonjhar district.

Soon, Priyabrata’s friend Lokanath Sahu, who was with him at the time of the abduction, filed a complaint at Saheed Nagar Police Station. He claimed that the miscreants came in a Honda car and forcibly pushed Priyabrata into the car and fled from the spot before anyone could do anything. However, he could not specify the exact reason behind abduction.

Based on Lokanath’s complaint, police have started an investigation into the matter. They are reportedly collecting the footages of the CCTV cameras installed to get some lead in the case.

Further probe is underway.

Also Read: Theft Accused Escapes From Police Custody In Bhubaneswar Court Premises